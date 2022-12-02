120322.VaughtCol-Wood_submitted.JPG

Kentucky has always had a special place in the heart of Madison Central offensive lineman Malachi Woods' heart, even when he was young, and now he’ll sign with UK in December. (Photo submitted)

At 6-8, 290 pounds it’s hard not to notice offensive lineman Malachi Wood, a Kentucky football commit who plans to enroll at UK in January.

He’s a three-star prospect who likely will be redshirted in 2023 and groomed for future success at Kentucky as he continues to develop.

