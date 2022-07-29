Kentucky has some terrific freshman receivers on campus this year which makes sense after what offensive coordinator Liam Coen and quarterback Will Levis did with the offense in 2021.

However, Kentucky also already has two big-time receivers — four-star prospects Anthony Brown and Shamir Porter — committed for the 2023 class even though the Cats have a new offensive coordinator (Rich Scangarello) and Levis figures to be NFL bound after this season ends.

073022.VaughtCol-Anthony Brown_submitted.jpg

Springfield (Ohio) coach Maurice Douglass, an 11-year NFL veteran, says receiver Anthony Brown, a Kentucky commit, has a “suddenness” about him that makes him special. (Springfield Football photo)

