Kentucky Football Fan Day, presented by Big O Tires, will be Saturday.
The main attraction for the annual event will be an open practice on the practice fields at the Joe Craft Football Training Center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fan Day is open to the public and admission is free. Free parking will be available in the blue lot at Kroger Field. Fans can begin entering the facility at 10 a.m. at the practice field gate in the plaza outside Gate 12 of Kroger Field.
Fans will be asked to stay behind the rope line on the perimeter of the practice field, which will be controlled by UK event management staff.
Fan Day will also provide an opportunity for fans to make a contribution to the Red Cross to support people affected by the floods in eastern Kentucky. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from the disaster. Signs with QR codes to the donation page will be posted throughout the facility.
Free Kentucky football posters for the 2022 season, presented by Kroger, will be available at Fan Day.
Fans can take photos with UK’s trophies from the Wildcats’ four consecutive bowl game victories, plus the Governor’s Cup throughout the day.
Those in attendance are reminded to consider the latest health and safety protocols on the UK campus. Prizes will be awarded throughout the event. Players and coaches will also have the opportunity to throw mini footballs and other prizes to those in attendance at the conclusion of practice.
UK concessions will sell pre-packaged snacks and bottled water.
In case of inclement weather, Fan Day will be canceled. Check www.ukathletics.com and the @UKathletics Twitter for updates on Saturday.
The Wildcats begin the season Sept. 3 at Kroger Field against Miami (Ohio) at 7 p.m. The Wildcats travel to Florida for the first Southeastern Conference game of the year on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. UK returns home to play host to Youngstown State on Sept. 17 at noon, and the first SEC home game is Oct. 8 vs. South Carolina.
