081722.Kentucky-Mark Stoops_submitted.png

Mark Stoops has established a winning culture in his tenure at Kentucky. His 10th season as head coach begins Sept. 3 against Miami of Ohio. (Keith Taylor | State Journal)

Kentucky is starting the season in the Associated Press preseason top 25 for the first time since 1978.

The Cats are ranked 20th, one of six Southeastern Conference teams in the rankings. Kentucky, a 10-game winner last season, hopes to threaten for the SEC East Division title where defending champion Georgia goes in as the favorite.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription