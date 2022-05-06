050722_KYGemCats_submitted.jpeg

The Kentucky Gem Cats Junior level 2 team, coached by Nicole Carlton and Kelley Scott, competed in the Open Championships in Orlando, Florida, April 30-May 1.Team members are, from left, back row, Michaele Hogan, Maddie Garland, Cathlynn Smith, Carlie Woods, Taylor Southworth, Kaylee Lancaster, Aslyn Bailey, Chloe Steverson; from left, middle row, Coach Nicole Carlton, Layla Roberts, Hannah Smith, McKenzie Lamb, Lilly Gallegos, Caitlyn Harper, Trinity Robinson, Jacie Bryan, Kensely Hogan, Hailey Smith, Ryver Patton, Coach Kelley Scott; from left, front row, Erika Barnett, Georgia-Lynn Mefford, Alana Sanders, Ashaya Bixler, Emma Stanley and Paige Vaughn. (Photo submitted)

The team received multiple first place wins, a grand championship title and placed eighth in the nation. The Open is one of the largest Cheer and Dance Nationals for All-Star and Performance Recreation and requires two days of competition for teams. The competition took place at Universal Studios.

“This was one of the best scores we received this season,” Carlton said in a message to The State Journal. “On day one, we experienced our highest — a 92.1 out of 100, and scored a 46 out of 50 in one of our sections. We had many great comments from judges regarding our creativity, dance and difficult elements throughout our routine.”

Jessica Forte serves as the team’s choreographer.

The mini all-star cheerleading team, coached by Ashley Freire, placed second at the Nationals competition in Lexington.

“Most importantly, our athletes compete with integrity and class,” Carlton said. “We realize the impact youth sports have on our future generations and are incredibly proud of everyone involved in helping these kids become the very best versions of themselves.

“We are proud to have represented Kentucky, our gym family and our community well.”

Kentucky Gem Cats Cheer and Gymnastics is located at 1009 Twilight Trail in Frankfort.

