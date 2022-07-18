Campbell Kremer won the 73rd annual Daniel Boone Invitational Sunday at the Frankfort Country Club.
It was the second time Kremer, a member of the University of Kentucky golf team, had played in the Boone.
Kremer and Jay Kirchdorfer, both of Louisville, were tied with a three-day total of 209 at the end of 54 holes, and Kremer won in a playoff.
Kirchdorfer led Kremer by three shots after the first two rounds, with Kirchdorfer shooting 137 (70-67) and Kremer 140 (73-67).
Kremer shot three-under par 69 in Sunday’s round.
Kremer noted that he felt his momentum swing around the 13th or 14th hole.
“Probably the turning point in the tournament I hit it to about a foot on 13 or 14, I can't remember but it was somewhere on the back nine,” he said. “I think that got me tied for the lead and after that I felt pretty comfortable.”
Kirchdorfer was also on the UK golf team, and he’ll play next year at Rice University as a graduate transfer.
Kremer won the tournament on his 21st birthday.
“It was just a fun day,” he said. “Here for my 21st birthday, to be here and hanging out with my friends.”
Here are the top four finishers in the championship flight and the top three finishers in the other flights.
Championship Flight: 1. Campbell Kremer 209 (73-67-69), 2. Jay Kirchdorfer 209 (70-67-72), 3. Ballard Harris 214 (70-70-74), 4. Frankie Morgan 215 (73-70-72).
First Flight: 1. Paul Douglas 229 (73-80-76), 2. Bryce Beard 231 (77-76-78), 2. James Sweeney 231 (80-73-78).
Second Flight: 1. Gresham Wilson 233 (83-79-71), 1. Zach Durham 233 (80-79-74), 3. Walker Lee 235 (78-81-76).
Third Flight: 1. John Hefty 253 (87-84-82), 2. Will Harnice 257 (85-92-80), 3.John Thomson 260 (89-86-85).
Fourth Flight: 1. John Harnice 268 (89-90-89), 2. Abe VanHouten 269 (83-101-85), 3. Donald Perry 275 (94-87-94)
Fifth Flight: 1. Gene Stefaniak 240 (9-81-80), 2. Bill Woolums 244 (81-84-79), 3. Cody Curtis 246 (81-79-86).
Sixth Flight: 1. Doyle Freano 262 (90-87-85), 2. Jim Shane 264 (92-89-83), 3. Robert Sageser 266 (88-89-89).
Seventh Flight: 1. Lukas Allen 271 (97-87-87), 2. Paul Harnice 272 (94-88-90), 3. Dick Brown 274 (95-90-89).
Eighth Flight: 1. Charlie Lewis 277 (93-99-85), 2. Mark Hampton 280 (95-94-91), 3. James Comer 281 (99-91-91).
Ninth Flight: 1. Jacob Laslie 302 (102-103-97), 1. Mike Robinson 302 (104-97-101), 3. Donnie Rodgers 302 (104-97-101), 3. Donnie Rodgers II 303 (93-111-), 3. Ryan Sturm 303 (96-103-104).
Tenth Flight: 1. John Hedrich 315 (108-103-104), 2. Jordan Spencer 318 (103-108-107), 3. Jack Kennedy 321 (114-105-102).
