KHSAA

LOUISVILLE (AP) — How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:

Class 1A
1. Pikeville (3-0) beat Lex. Henry Clay 58-41.
2. Paintsville (2-0) beat Hazard 54-0.
3. Lou. Ky. Country Day (2-0) beat Lou. Southern 37-22.
4. Newport Central Catholic (3-0) beat Newport 17-14.
5. Lou. Holy Cross (2-1) lost to Bishop Brossart 35-7.
6. Bethlehem (3-0) beat Lynn Camp 44-7.
7. Crittenden Co. (2-1) beat Murray 35-14.
8. Williamsburg (0-2) lost to Lexington Christian 45-7.
9. Raceland (1-2) beat Greenup County 48-20.
10. Nicholas Co. (3-0) beat Ludlow 38-16.
Class 2A
1. Somerset (3-0) beat Russellville 41-9.
2. Lex. Christian (3-0) beat Williamsburg 45-7.
3. Beechwood (2-1) beat Ryle 35-14.
4. Breathitt Co. (2-0) vs. Knott Central, canc.
5. Mayfield (2-1) beat Union County 36-20.
6. Owensboro Catholic (3-0) beat Todd County Central 43-16.
7. Murray (2-1) lost to Crittenden County 35-14.
8. Danville (2-0) beat Wayne County 28-24.
9. West Carter (3-0) beat Shelby Valley 53-14.
10. Caldwell Co. (2-1) beat Ballard Memorial 50-8.
Class 3A
1. Belfry (2-1) beat Magoffin County, KY 59-20.
2. Lou. DeSales (2-1) beat Henry County 36-13.
(tie) Elizabethtown (3-0) beat Nelson County 76-0.
4. Lou. Christian Academy (1-2) lost to Mercer County 31-28.
5. Ashland Blazer (1-0) beat Bourbon County 44-6.
6. Bardstown (3-0) beat Larue County 58-16.
7. Russell (3-0) beat Fleming County 51-0.
8. Glasgow (2-1) lost to South Warren 36-0.
9. Bell Co. (2-1) beat McCreary Central 57-13.
10. Paducah Tilghman (2-1) beat Trigg County 63-26.
Class 4A
1. Johnson Central (2-0) beat Simon Kenton 47-17.
2. Boyle Co. (3-0) beat Highlands 46-7.
3. Lou. Central (1-0) beat Meade County 30-0.
4. Franklin Co. (2-0) vs. Shelby County, canc.
5. Hopkinsville (2-1) lost to Calloway County 14-7.
6. Lex. Catholic (2-1) beat Tates Creek 44-13.
7. Corbin (2-1) beat Leslie County 49-0.
8. Wayne Co. (1-2) lost to Danville 28-24.
9. Knox Central (2-1) lost to Southwestern 22-20.
10. Madisonville-North Hopkins (1-1) vs. Henderson County, COVID canc.
Class 5A
1. Cov. Catholic (3-0) beat Cooper 41-0.
2. Bowling Green (2-0) COVID canc.
3. South Warren (2-0) beat Glasgow 36-0.
4. Frederick Douglass (1-1) beat Ballard 49-21.
(tie) Owensboro (3-0) beat Ohio County 57-7.
6. Scott Co. (3-0) beat George Rogers Clark 42-14.
7. Southwestern (3-0) beat Knox Central 22-20.
8. South Oldham (2-0) beat North Oldham 47-21.
8. Highlands (1-2) lost to Boyle County 46-7.
10. Conner (2-0) beat Boone County 40-0.
Class 6A
1. Lou. Trinity (2-0) did not play.
2. North Hardin (3-0) beat Bullitt East 40-0.
3. Lou. Male (1-1) beat Lou. Butler 56-0.
4. Lou. DuPont Manual (1-1) beat North Bullitt 48-21.
5. Simon Kenton (2-1) lost to Johnson Central 47-17.
(tie) Lou. Ballard (1-1) lost to Fredrick Douglass 49-21.
7. Lou. St. Xavier (0-1) did not play.
8. McCracken County (2-0) beat Owensboro Apollo 45-21.
9. Lou. Fern Creek (0-1) did not play.
10. Ryle (1-2) lost to Beechwood 35-14.

