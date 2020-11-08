LOUISVILLE (AP) — How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:

Class 1A
1. Pikeville (5-2) did not play.
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (6-1) vs. Bardstown, COVID canc.
3. Newport Central Catholic (6-2) lost to Holmes 20-0.
4. Lou. Holy Cross (6-1) beat Eminence 55-36.
5. Crittenden Co. (6-2) vs. Paducah Tilghman, COVID canc.
6. Paintsville (5-2) vs. Breathitt County, COVID canc.
7. Sayre (8-0) beat Fairview 48-14.
8. Raceland (4-5) lost to Russell 41-21.
9. Bethlehem (5-2) vs. Thomas Nelson, COVID canc.
10. Nicholas Co. (5-1) beat Bracken Co. 52-6.
Class 2A
1. Lex. Christian (7-1) COVID canc.
2. Mayfield (7-1) COVID canc.
3. Beechwood (6-2) vs. Meade Co. COVID canc.
4. Somerset (5-2) did not play.
5. West Carter (7-1) COVID canc.
6. Danville (4-2) COVID canc.
7. Breathitt Co. (4-1) vs. Paintville, COVID canc.
8. Murray (5-3) vs. Ballard Memorial, COVID canc.
9. Hancock Co. (5-1) vs. McLean Co. COVID canc.
10. Middlesboro ( 6-1) vs. Lynn Camp COVID canc.
Class 3A
1. Elizabethtown (8-0) vs. John Hardin COVID canc.
2. Ashland Blazer (6-0) did not play.
3. Belfry (5-3) did not play.
4. Mercer Co. (6-1) beat Anderson Co. 58-22.
5. Lou. DeSales (3-2) beat Western Hills 41-0.
6. Bardstown (6-1) vs. Lou. Ky. Country Day, COVID canc.
7. Lou. Christian Academy (4-2) vs. Fairdale COVID canc.
8. Taylor Co. (7-1) vs. Russell Co., COVID canc.
9. Russell (6-2) beat Raceland 41-21.
10. Rockcastle Co.(4-2) vs. Perry Co. Central, COVID canc.
Class 4A
1. Johnson Central (7-0) COVID canc.
2. Boyle Co. (7-0) beat Bourbon Co. 41-0.
3. Lou. Central (5-0) did not play.
4. Corbin (6-1) vs. Whitley Co., COVID canc.
5. Franklin Co. (5-1) beat South Oldham 36-0.
6. Lex. Catholic (5-2) beat Covington Catholic 29-28.
7. Russell Co. (6-0) vs. Taylor Co., COVID canc.
8. Holmes (7-2) beat Newport Central Catholic 20-0.
9. Letcher County Central (5-1) did not play.
10. Logan Co. (4-3) lost to Warren East 39-28.
Class 5A
1. Cov. Catholic (7-1) lost to Lex. Catholic 29-28.
2. South Warren (5-0) vs. North Hardin, COVID canc.
3. Frederick Douglass (4-1) vs. Lou. St. Xavier, COVID canc.
4. Owensboro (8-0) did not play.
5. Bowling Green (5-2) COVID canc.

(tie) Scott Co. (6-0) did not play.

7. Pulaski Co. (7-1) COVID canc.
8. Southwestern (8-1) beat Bullitt Central 49-33.
9. North Bullitt (6-2) beat Bullitt East 60-59, OT.
10. Graves Co. (6-2) vs. McCracken Co., COVID canc.
Class 6A
1. Lou. Trinity (6-0) COVID canc.
2. North Hardin (7-0) COVID canc.
3. Lou. Male (5-1) vs. Lou. Ballard, COVID canc.
4. Lou. DuPont Manual (3-1) did not play.
5. Lex. Bryan Station (8-1) beat Simon Kenton 54-39.
6. Lou. St. Xavier (3-2) vs. Frederick Douglass, COVID canc.
7. Henderson Co. (6-1) beat Marshall Co. 51-21.
8. Lou. Ballard (2-2) vs. Lou. Male, COVID canc.
9. Ryle (6-3) beat Connor 34-14.
10. McCracken County (4-2) vs. Graves Co., COVID canc.

