LOUISVILLE (AP) — How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Class 1A
|1. Pikeville (5-2) did not play.
|2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (6-1) vs. Bardstown, COVID canc.
|3. Newport Central Catholic (6-2) lost to Holmes 20-0.
|4. Lou. Holy Cross (6-1) beat Eminence 55-36.
|5. Crittenden Co. (6-2) vs. Paducah Tilghman, COVID canc.
|6. Paintsville (5-2) vs. Breathitt County, COVID canc.
|7. Sayre (8-0) beat Fairview 48-14.
|8. Raceland (4-5) lost to Russell 41-21.
|9. Bethlehem (5-2) vs. Thomas Nelson, COVID canc.
|10. Nicholas Co. (5-1) beat Bracken Co. 52-6.
|Class 2A
|1. Lex. Christian (7-1) COVID canc.
|2. Mayfield (7-1) COVID canc.
|3. Beechwood (6-2) vs. Meade Co. COVID canc.
|4. Somerset (5-2) did not play.
|5. West Carter (7-1) COVID canc.
|6. Danville (4-2) COVID canc.
|7. Breathitt Co. (4-1) vs. Paintville, COVID canc.
|8. Murray (5-3) vs. Ballard Memorial, COVID canc.
|9. Hancock Co. (5-1) vs. McLean Co. COVID canc.
|10. Middlesboro ( 6-1) vs. Lynn Camp COVID canc.
|Class 3A
|1. Elizabethtown (8-0) vs. John Hardin COVID canc.
|2. Ashland Blazer (6-0) did not play.
|3. Belfry (5-3) did not play.
|4. Mercer Co. (6-1) beat Anderson Co. 58-22.
|5. Lou. DeSales (3-2) beat Western Hills 41-0.
|6. Bardstown (6-1) vs. Lou. Ky. Country Day, COVID canc.
|7. Lou. Christian Academy (4-2) vs. Fairdale COVID canc.
|8. Taylor Co. (7-1) vs. Russell Co., COVID canc.
|9. Russell (6-2) beat Raceland 41-21.
|10. Rockcastle Co.(4-2) vs. Perry Co. Central, COVID canc.
|Class 4A
|1. Johnson Central (7-0) COVID canc.
|2. Boyle Co. (7-0) beat Bourbon Co. 41-0.
|3. Lou. Central (5-0) did not play.
|4. Corbin (6-1) vs. Whitley Co., COVID canc.
|5. Franklin Co. (5-1) beat South Oldham 36-0.
|6. Lex. Catholic (5-2) beat Covington Catholic 29-28.
|7. Russell Co. (6-0) vs. Taylor Co., COVID canc.
|8. Holmes (7-2) beat Newport Central Catholic 20-0.
|9. Letcher County Central (5-1) did not play.
|10. Logan Co. (4-3) lost to Warren East 39-28.
|Class 5A
|1. Cov. Catholic (7-1) lost to Lex. Catholic 29-28.
|2. South Warren (5-0) vs. North Hardin, COVID canc.
|3. Frederick Douglass (4-1) vs. Lou. St. Xavier, COVID canc.
|4. Owensboro (8-0) did not play.
|5. Bowling Green (5-2) COVID canc.
(tie) Scott Co. (6-0) did not play.
|7. Pulaski Co. (7-1) COVID canc.
|8. Southwestern (8-1) beat Bullitt Central 49-33.
|9. North Bullitt (6-2) beat Bullitt East 60-59, OT.
|10. Graves Co. (6-2) vs. McCracken Co., COVID canc.
|Class 6A
|1. Lou. Trinity (6-0) COVID canc.
|2. North Hardin (7-0) COVID canc.
|3. Lou. Male (5-1) vs. Lou. Ballard, COVID canc.
|4. Lou. DuPont Manual (3-1) did not play.
|5. Lex. Bryan Station (8-1) beat Simon Kenton 54-39.
|6. Lou. St. Xavier (3-2) vs. Frederick Douglass, COVID canc.
|7. Henderson Co. (6-1) beat Marshall Co. 51-21.
|8. Lou. Ballard (2-2) vs. Lou. Male, COVID canc.
|9. Ryle (6-3) beat Connor 34-14.
|10. McCracken County (4-2) vs. Graves Co., COVID canc.
