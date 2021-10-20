LEXINGTON — Kentucky is the early favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title.
The Wildcats were chosen to finish ahead of Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Auburn in a preseason poll released by the league, voted upon my league and national media representatives.
Sahvir Wheeler was a first-team selection, while Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was the preseason favorite to win Player of the Year honors. The Wildcats had four players — Keion Brooks, Kellan Grady and Oscar Tshiebwe — on the second team.
“We have the pieces,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “How we fit them together, that's going to happen over the season. My guess is we'll start slow like we always do. The schedule is not like it was last year where you have some games and you're going to learn and grow and do some things.”
Alabama won the league title last year, while Arkansas was second, followed by Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee and Florida.
Kentucky opens the season ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25. Gonzaga is No. 1, followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova, Texas, Michigan, Purdue, Baylor, Duke and Kentucky. Alabama is No. 14, while Arkansas opens the season ranked 16th, Tennessee 18th and Auburn is ranked No. 22.
Tops in NBA
When the NBA tipped off its regular season on Tuesday night, 27 former Kentucky players were on opening-day rosters. Only Duke (29) has more players on active NBA rosters this season.
Four former Wildcats — Kevin Knox, Nerlens Noel, Immanual Quickley and Julius Randle — opened the season with the New York Knicks, while Anthony Davis, Malik Monk and Rajon Rondo will play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The Lakers are coached by former student manager and video coordinator Frank Vogel.
Former Wildcats in the NBA are as follows: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Eric Bledsoe (Los Angeles Clippers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Brandon Boston Jr. (Los Angeles Clippers), Willie Cauley-Stein (Dallas Mavericks), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Hamidou Diallo (Detroit Pistons), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Isaiah Jackson (Indiana Pacers), Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs), Enes Kanter (Boston Celtics), Kevin Knox (New York Knicks), Trey Lyles (Detroit Pistons), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Malik Monk (Los Angeles Lakers), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Nerlens Noel (New York Knicks), Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Nick Richards (Charlotte Hornets), Rajon Rondo (Los Angeles Lakers), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jarred Vanderbilt (Minnesota Timberwolves), John Wall (Houston Rockets) and PJ Washington (Charlotte Hornets).
The Kentucky women’s basketball team opens the season ranked No. 13 going into Kyra Elzy’s second season at the helm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.