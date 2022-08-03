LEXINGTON — Kentucky will be taking one of its intra-squad scrimmage games on the road this season to somewhere in eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe prepares to throw a T-shirt to the crowd during an open practice Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. The open practice was part of an event to raise money for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. (Keith Taylor | Kentucky Today)

The Wildcats will play their annual Blue-White game at a site to be announced at a later date it was revealed during the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. The Kentucky basketball team had an open practice to raise funds for victims of last week’s deadly flooding that has claimed 37 lives so far.

