The Wildcats will kick off the 10-game, league-only schedule on Sept. 26 at Auburn, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday afternoon.
Kentucky dropped a 30-27 setback to the Tigers five years ago at Kroger Field. Auburn has won two in a row over the Wildcats, with both games decided by three points. In the last meeting between the two teams at Auburn in 2009, Kentucky defeated the Tigers 21-14.
Auburn leads the series between the two conference foes, 26-6.
Other Week 1 games include, Alabama at Missouri, Florida at Ole Miss, Georgia at Arkansas, Mississippi State at LSU, Tennessee at South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Texas A&M.
Last month, the SEC established Sept. 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
The SEC championship game is scheduled to be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.
The decision to limit competition to conference-only opponents and rescheduling the SEC championship game were based on the need for maximum flexibility in making any necessary scheduling adjustments while reacting to developments around the pandemic and continued advice from medical professionals.
Kentucky’s remaining nine game dates were to be released Monday night on the SEC Network.
Brooks named to Coalition
Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. is one of 11 collegiate players named to the newly-formed National Association of Basketball Coaches Player Development Coalition. The group consists of a diverse collection of players who are tasked with providing valuable perspective and feedback on college basketball-related issues.
“The importance of the coalition is to make sure the players’ voices are heard because the players are what make the NCAA go,” Brooks said. “I also believe it’s important to educate players beyond basketball, with social justice issues and how to carry yourself as a professional.”
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Colorado’s Evan Battey, Brooks, Harvard’s Kale Catchings, Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Michigan State’s Joshua Langford, Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr., TCU’s RJ Nembhard, Syracuse’s Bourama Sidibe and High Point’s John-Michael Wright are part of the coalition that will meet quarterly and have regular opportunities to address the NABC Board of Directors and NCAA committees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The SEC has a deathwish.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.