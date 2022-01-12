It took three attempts, but Kentucky got a breakthrough on the road Tuesday night with a 78-66 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville.
The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) never trailed and held on despite going scoreless in the final six minutes of the contest after building a 28-point lead.
Kentucky faltered in its previous two true road contests with late-game meltdowns at Notre Dame on Dec. 11 and again at LSU on Jan. 14 but survived a late scare this time around.
“We let go of the rope,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “It’s something that we’ve got to get better at. When you get up as many as we got up on them, in this building (you've got to keep pressing) … we’re trying to win a game.”
Unlike the hostile environments in South Bend and Baton Rouge, Big Blue Nation found a way into Memorial Gymnasium, which gave the Wildcats a boost throughout the game.
“It was more like a home game,” Kentucky forward Keion Brooks said. “We have a lot of great fans that travel. They did a good job making noise for us (and) they traveled three and a half hours to support us.”
For the second straight game, Kentucky was without point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who has missed the past two games because of a neck strain he suffered in a 65-60 loss at LSU last week. Freshman TyTy Washington picked up the slack for Wheeler and finished with 15 points and dished out a team-high four assists.
Calipari liked the way Washington handled the pick-and-roll schemes on offense and said Washington was a “bear” at the point guard spot, which gives the Wildcats another option on offense once Wheeler returns to the lineup.
“Some of the stuff that we’re doing with (TyTy) now, we can do with him as an off-guard,” Calipari said.
Under the direction of Washington and Davion Mintz at the point, the Wildcats finished with just nine turnovers and dished out 15 assists.
"They’re veterans, a bunch of them, and they’ve played,” Calipari said. “You can’t — every time you catch it, try to make a play. You’re better off with the ball moving and it’s an easier game for everybody … that’s the kind of stuff that we’re looking for and it takes time.”
Although Washington picked up where he left off following Saturday’s 92-77 win over Georgia, Oscar Tshiebwe was too much for the Commodores to handle in the post. The Kentucky forward scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Tshiebwe became the first player since Patrick Patterson in 2001 to score at least 30 points and grab 10 rebounds in a game. Patterson scored 33 points and had 11 rebounds in a win over Tennessee State on Dec. 22, 2008.
“It just happened,” Tshiebwe said. “My team, they helped me and looked for me down there (in the post). It feels good to finish with 30 points. I have ability down in the post to finish and that’s what helps me.”
“How about the way the team is finding him and passing him the ball?” Calipari added. “They are throwing it and the biggest thing is a couple of games ago, he didn’t catch them. … now he’s shooting jumpers and making free throws. I’m really happy to see how he has played.”
Calipari also was pleased with his team’s defense, especially in the first half.
“I thought we defended our butts off early in the game,” the Kentucky coach said. “That’s what we want. … We’re thinking (of scoring) 75-80 points a game and then our defense will do the rest. You can’t score 60, you can’t, or we can’t (and win).”
Gametracker: Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.