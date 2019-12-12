Kentucky junior punter Max Duffy has been named the winner of the 2019 Ray Guy Award given to the nation’s top punter, the Augusta Sports Council announced Thursday night during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in Atlanta.
Duffy, of Perth, Australia, has been a weapon for the Wildcats this season, dominating the field position game with his accurate leg. He leads the nation in punting at 48.6 yards per punt and has helped UK lead the nation in net punting as well. He was twice named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week. Duffy also is UK’s all-time leading career punter at 46.47 yards on 107 kicks.
Duffy recently earned first-team All-SEC honors by The Associated Press, first-team All-America by the FWAA and was a second-team choice by the league coaches.
He was twice been named the Ray Guy Award Player of the Week during the regular season and earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 28. He was on the Ray’s 8 weekly honor roll three times. He also was a first-team Midseason All-America choice by ESPN and The Sporting News and a second-team Midseason All-America selection by the AP.
Against South Carolina, Duffy set two school records, breaking his own single-game school record (minimum eight punts), averaging 51.1 yards on nine kicks and in the process, became UK’s career punting leader.