The Kentucky Senior Games 5K/United Way Kickoff 5K will take place on the Riverview Trail starting at the Ward Oates Amphitheatre Sunday at 5 p.m. All runners interested in running the United Way Kickoff 5K can enter online at RunSignUp.com.

The Kentucky Senior Games cornhole competition will be held at Ward Oates Amphitheatre Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Haunted River Stroll/Kentucky Senior Games 10K will be held Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. The Haunted River Stroll will consist of 4 different races — 10K, 7K, 5K, and 2K — where runners will have a choice of entering one of those four races.

Entry for the non-Senior Games events can be done online at RunSignUp.com. Kentucky Senior Games entries can be entered at Kentuckyseniorgames.com.

Email fmiklavcic2@gmail.com for more information.

