It’s been two years since the Kentucky Senior Games took place, but they’ve returned this summer.
The Games, presented by Humana and hosted by United Way of the Bluegrass, began last month with track & field events and race walking in Louisville, but they start in earnest Saturday with croquet at the Morehead City Park. They didn’t take place last year because of COVID-19.
Events in Frankfort begin Aug. 21 with archery and power walking.
“Registrations are starting to pick up,” Kentucky Senior Games Director Frank Miklavcic said. “It’s just a matter of getting the information out there and having people decide they’ll do that.”
The games are open to people ages 50 and older, and an athlete’s age is based on his or her age on Dec. 31, 2021.
There are some additions to this year’s Games. One is that adaptive sports competitions are available in each of the hosted events, and the Kentucky Senior Games will waive entry fees for non-ambulatory disabled veterans.
For more information about adaptive sports or DAV opportunities, email fmiklavcic2@gmail.com.
Awards are based on five-year age groups — 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89, 90-94 and 95-99.
A masters division for ages 40-49 has been added. Those competing in the masters division can receive awards, but they can’t qualify for the National Senior Games.
Most of the competitions will be held in Frankfort. Lexington will host table tennis, cycling and the triathlon, Louisville will host tennis and pickleball, croquet will take place in Morehead, and the disc golf competition will be in Winchester.
The Games are designed for all seniors regardless of ability, including those who have never competed before.
More information and online registration is available at kentuckyseniorgames.com, and those interested in volunteering may email Miklavcic at fmiklavcic2@gmail.com.
One entry fee of $45 for Kentucky residents covers entry to all sports except golf and bowling, and the entry fee for out-of-state residents is $55.
Here is the schedule of events for the remainder of the Games.
Saturday, 4 p.m., croquet at Morehead City Park croquet courts
Aug. 21, 10 a.m., archery at Cove Spring Archery Park
Aug. 21, 10 a.m., power walk, 1,500 meters and 5K at Cove Spring Archery Park
Aug. 22, 11 a.m., bowling at Capital Bowl
Sept. 6, 8 a.m., cycling, Coldstream Loop in Lexington
Sept. 7, 8 a.m., men’s and women’s golf at Juniper Hill
Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., cross country at State Dept. of Library and Archives
Sept. 11, 10 a.m., racquetball at Kentucky State’s Exum Center
Sept. 12, 7 p.m., triathlon at Spindletop in Lexington
Sept. 19, 2 p.m., disc golf at Ironworks Hills disc golf course in Winchester
Sept. 24, 1 p.m., chair volleyball at Fit Time for Women
Oct. 2, 9 a.m., table tennis at Castlewood Park in Lexington
Oct. 2, 3:30 p.m., pickleball, men’s and women’s doubles, at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville
Oct. 2, 3:30 p.m., tennis, women’s and men’s singles, at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville
Oct. 3, 10 a.m., pickleball, men’s and women’s singles and mixed doubles, at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville
Oct. 3, 10 a.m., tennis, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles, at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville
Sites and dates still to be determined include 5K and 10K road races, 3-on-3 basketball, volleyball, shuffleboard, swimming and cornhole.
