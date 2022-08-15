One of the United Way’s long-term goals is to provide healthy opportunities for the community and in this case, senior citizens. The Kentucky Senior Games presented by HUMANA are designed for all seniors regardless of ability, including those who have never competed before. 

The Kentucky Senior Games are a multi-sport medal competition for seniors ages 50 and over hosted by the United Way of Franklin County from July to October.

