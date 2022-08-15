One of the United Way’s long-term goals is to provide healthy opportunities for the community and in this case, senior citizens. The Kentucky Senior Games presented by HUMANA are designed for all seniors regardless of ability, including those who have never competed before.
The Kentucky Senior Games are a multi-sport medal competition for seniors ages 50 and over hosted by the United Way of Franklin County from July to October.
Three events are taking place this weekend in Frankfort — archery and power walk Saturday at Cove Spring Park and bowling Sunday at Capital Bowl.
Athletes’ ages are based on their age on Dec. 31, 2022. Awards are based on five-year age groups — 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89, 90-94, and 95-99 as well as a masters division for ages 40-49 that has been added. Kentucky Senior Games also have a non-qualifying masters division for those 40-49.
Twenty-five different sports competitions will be conducted from August to November. Most competitions will be held in Frankfort, along with table tennis and triathlon in Lexington, tennis, track & field, badminton and pickleball in Louisville, disc golf in Winchester, swimming and shuffleboard in Paris, and croquet in Morehead.
The sports offered are archery, badminton, bowling, cycling, golf, pickleball, power walking, race walk, racquetball, road race, shuffleboard, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track & field, triathlon, volleyball, and 3-on-3 basketball, bocce, cornhole, chair volleyball, cross country, disc golf, croquet and billiards.
Athletes from across Kentucky as well as at least 25 surrounding states will join in the competition this year. Many compete to make friends and meet new people as well as maintain a healthy lifestyle.
One entry fee of $45 for Kentucky residents covers entry into all sports except for golf and bowling. Entry fee for out-of-state residents is $55.
Here are the events offered:
Power walk, 10 am. Saturday, Cove Spring Park; archery, 10 a.m. Saturday, Cove Spring Park; bowling, 11 a.m. Sunday, Capital Bowl.
Pickleball, singles 3 p.m. Aug. 26, E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, Louisville; doubles 10 a.m. Aug. 27, E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, Louisville; mixed doubles, 10 a.m. Aug. 28, E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, Louisville; tennis, singles, 10 a.m. Aug. 27, E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, Louisville; tennis, doubles and mixed, 10 a.m. Aug. 28, E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, Louisville; badminton, 4 p.m. Aug. 28, E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, Louisville.
Croquet, 10 a.m. Aug. 27, Morehead City Park; swimming, 11 a.m. Sept. 3, Paris-Bourbon County YMCA; shuffleboard, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Paris-Bourbon County YMCA; cycling, Sept. 4, Midway Industrial Park; golf, 8 a.m. Sept. 6, Juniper Hill; cross country, 6:45 Sept. 7, State Library and Archives; triathlon, 7 a.m. Sept. 11, Spindletop Hall, Lexington.
Track & field and racewalk, noon Sept. 18, Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, Louisville; fun day luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sept. 23, Capital City Activities Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort; bocce, 11 a.m. Sept. 23, Capital City Activities Center; billiards, 9 a.m. Sept. 23, Capital City Activities Center; cornhole, 1 p.m. Sept. 23, Capital City Activities Center.
