United Way of Franklin County is hosting the 2019 Kentucky Senior Games, which start Thursday and run through Oct. 12.
The Kentucky Senior Games are designed for all seniors regardless of ability, including even those who have never competed before. They are a multi-sport medal competition for seniors ages 50 and older.
Athletes’ ages are based on their age on Dec. 31, 2019. Awards are based on five-year age groups: 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89, 90-94, and 95-99 and new this year, a masters division for ages 40-49 has been added.
Another addition to the Kentucky Senior Games is the addition of adaptive sports competitions in each of the hosted events.
The Kentucky Senior Games will waive entry fees for non-ambulatory disabled veterans. For information about the adaptive sports or DAV opportunities, email Fmiklavcic2@gmail.com.
There are 27 different sports competitions. Most will be held in Frankfort along with track and field and race walk at Centre College in Danville, table tennis and triathlon in Lexington, tennis in Louisville and croquet in Morehead
The sports being offered are archery, badminton, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, power walking, race walk, racquetball, road race, shuffleboard, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, triathlon, volleyball, and 3-on-3 basketball, bocce, cornhole, chair volleyball, cross country, disc golf, croquet and billiards.
The Games will kick off with the 5K road race on the River View Trail on Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by archery competition and power walk at Cove Spring Park on Saturday, Aug. 17, and bowling at Capital Bowl and 3-on-3 basketball at Frankfort High Gym on Sunday, Aug.18.
Athletes from across Kentucky as well as at least 25 surrounding states will join in the celebration of the spirit of competition this year.
More information and online registration is available at http://kentuckyseniorgames.com. Those interested in volunteering should contact fmiklavcic2@gmail.com.
One entry fee of $45 for Kentucky residents covers entry to all sports except for golf and bowing. The entry fee for out-of-state competitors is $55.