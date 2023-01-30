Kentucky basketball signees DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who play for Camden High School (New Jersey), will be playing in Frankfort Friday.

Camden will take on Combine Academy (North Carolina) at 8 p.m. in the third game of a tripleheader at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center.

