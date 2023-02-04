DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw were far from home Friday, but they got a taste of what their new home will be like.

The seniors were in town Friday with their Camden (New Jersey) High School team to take on Combine Academy (North Carolina) at Kentucky State’s Exum Center. Wagner and Bradshaw have both signed with Kentucky, and junior teammate Billy Richmond has received an offer from the Wildcats.

020423.BBall-Wagner-Demary_ly.jpg

Camden High School's DJ Wagner, right, drives on Combine Academy's Silas Demary Jr. Friday at Kentucky State's Exum Center. Wagner, a Kentucky signee, scored 18 points in Camden's 80-57 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
020423.BBall-Camden-Bradshaw_ly.jpg

Aaron Bradshaw, a 7-0 senior at Camden High School, protects the post during Friday's game with Combine Academy at Kentucky State's Exum Center. Bradshaw, who signed with Kentucky in November, led Camden with 21 points in its 80-57 win. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

