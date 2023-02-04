Camden High School's DJ Wagner, right, drives on Combine Academy's Silas Demary Jr. Friday at Kentucky State's Exum Center. Wagner, a Kentucky signee, scored 18 points in Camden's 80-57 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Aaron Bradshaw, a 7-0 senior at Camden High School, protects the post during Friday's game with Combine Academy at Kentucky State's Exum Center. Bradshaw, who signed with Kentucky in November, led Camden with 21 points in its 80-57 win. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw were far from home Friday, but they got a taste of what their new home will be like.
The seniors were in town Friday with their Camden (New Jersey) High School team to take on Combine Academy (North Carolina) at Kentucky State’s Exum Center. Wagner and Bradshaw have both signed with Kentucky, and junior teammate Billy Richmond has received an offer from the Wildcats.
It was their first time playing before Kentucky fans.
“It was fun,” Wagner said. “It was a great experience. I’m glad people came out and supported us.”
The Kentucky fans were treated to a show, with all three players in double figures as Camden won 80-57.
The 7-foot Bradshaw led Camden with 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting, followed by Wagner with 18 points and five assists, and Richmond with 12 points.
“I just wanted to play hard for them because they didn’t have to come out,” Bradshaw said. “They could have stayed home, they could have been doing something, and they decided to come out and watch me and DJ and our teammates. That’s just an honor.”
And the fans’ reception lived up to BBN’s reputation.
“I just know how passionate the fans are, so I kind of expected them to come out and show a lot of love,” Wagner said.
Wagner, a 6-3 combo guard, signed with Kentucky in November. His final two choices were UK and Louisville, where his grandfather, Milt Wagner, played on the 1986 national championship team.
Milt Wagner is currently on Louisville’s coaching staff as the director of player development and alumni relations, and he was in attendance Friday.
So was UK coach John Calipari and several members of the Kentucky basketball team. Wagner and Bradshaw were in Lexington Friday and visited with Calipari.
Wagner, the nation's No. 1 recruit, is the all-time leading scorer in New Jersey basketball history.
“It’s been great,” he said. “I’ve just been very excited, just knowing I finally committed, I finally signed and I knew where I was going to. It definitely took a lot of weight off my shoulders just knowing I’m coming here.”
Camden improved to 19-2 with Friday’s win. Wagner is averaging 21.3 points per game, and Bradshaw is averaging 12.7 points and eight rebounds.
Silas Demary Jr., who led Combine Friday with 17 points, has signed with the University of Southern California.
