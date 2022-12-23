122422.VaughtCol-Peyton Plotts_Twitter.jpg

Peyton Plotts grew up a Kentucky fan in Lexington with parents who both played sports. (Photo via Twitter)

When she was younger, Peyton Plotts loved watching shortstop Katie Reed playing softball for Kentucky.

“Now it is (UK All-American) Kayla Kowalik. She is awesome,” said Plotts.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription