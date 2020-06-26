Two Kentucky State athletic teams had the highest cumulative grade-point averages for their sport in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
KSU’s football team had a 3.87 GPA, and the baseball team had a 3.91 GPA.
Student-athletes with a 3.2 GPA or higher were considered for all-academic team honors. The number of student-athletes selected in each sport was determined by the number of positions usually involved in that sport.
Kentucky State athletes named to the SIAC all-academic team were Dennis Bryant, Artest Banks and Dakota Waldridge, football; Emma McQuade, volleyball; Jessie Kee, women’s basketball; Tanner Morgan, golf; Collier Higgs, John Michael Etheridge and Aram Kumar, baseball; and Olivia Saylor, softball.
Student-athletes are named to the Commissioner’s All-Academic Team for maintaining at least a 3.0 or better cumulative GPA throughout the 2019-20 academic year.
Here are the KSU student-athletes named to the Commissioner’s All-Academic Team.
Football: Dennis Bryant, Artest Banks, Dakota Waldridge, Colin Dwenger, Kevin Memminger, Eros Zuniga, Isaac Fields, Kalmorris Robinson, Monte Davis, Austin Stuckey, Christopher Roberts, Ronald White, Christopher Coneway, Eldridge Dockery III, LaDarian McAllister, Qua’Darrious McDonald, Elijah Grant, Justin Hooks, Devante Wright, Samuel Brown, Jaylen Johnson, Dayvon Ford, Jordan Level, Israel McClain, Darrell Dorris, Xavier Hill, Michael Bobak, Antonio Champman, Mahireyaa Kao, Nigel Cochran, Israel Fields, Anthony Geter, Brandon Wade, Ameer Lee, Shawn Rogers.
Men’s cross country: Mark Johannemann, Cameron Galloway, Dejuante Davenport.
Women’s cross country: Esperance Nibitanga, Gernee Lockhart, Alaria Long, Ketisa Akambasi, Hidejuha Kennedy, Princess Morris, Timmia Crayton Prioleau, Casey Grant.
Volleyball: Emma McQuade, Miana Wallace, Sasha Bills, Aniah Hollowell, Makayla Berry, Brianna Etienne, Ariyonna Johnson, Oyuky Benitez, Folasade Adeyinka, Mesi Willson, Gyanella Vega-Ortega, Robin Poole, Jalynn Roberts, Amile Roscoe, Alliyah Williams and Jalyn Barnett.
Men’s basketball: Jalen Fisher, Josh Wilkerson, Eddie Johnson-Clayton, Felix Wilson, Kevin Wharton-Price, Damarri Moore.
Women’s basketball: Jessie Kee, Amani Williams, Allenia Ponder, Erica Jones, Cheyenne Cunningham, Victoria Blankenship, Carnethia Brown, Khaliah Herbert, Mikayla Ellis.
Men’s golf: Tanner Morgan, Anthony Vascotto, Austin Fitzgerald, Rick McGraw, James Axeline.
Men’s track and field: Isaac Fields, Jaiden Kendall, Mark Johannemann, LaDarian McAllister, Cameron Galloway, Dejuante Davenport, Kolan Livngston, Antonio Champman, Nigel Cochran, Chase Tandy.
Women’s track and field: Brionna Greer, Esperance Nibitanga, Gernee Lockhart, Alaria Long, Ketisa Akambasi, Hidejuha Kennedy, Jamiya Donald, Princess Morris, Amani Wagner, Timmia Crayton Prioleau, Jaylynne Williams, Amari Jett.
Baseball: Collier Higgs, John Michael Etheridge, Aram Kumar, Trey Walker, Roby Schank, Dominick Lawson, Brady Bibbs, Adren Thompson, Marcus Chapman, Chance Egnor, Solomon Reed, Jared Pierce, Jace Wilson, Damion Strong, Brandon Love.
Softball: Olivia Saylor, Tanisha Valdez, Kendall Collier, Kailen Olison, Rosemary Rodriquez, Sidney Campbell, Janae Graham, Sarah Mercer, Brooklyn Black, Alexis Menifee, Moana Pinner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.