KSU Thorobred logo

Kentucky State’s baseball team has been selected to play in the Tyson Foods Black College World Series, which will take place May 11-15 in Montgomery, Alabama.

The eight-team field for the series is divided into a bracket with four NCAA DII teams and another bracket of four NAIA teams.

The winners of each division will face off in a one-game playoff to determine a champion.

KSU is one of the NCAA DII teams along with Albany State, Miles College and Bluefield State.

Kentucky State, Miles and Albany State are all members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The NAIA teams are Edward Waters, Florida Memorial, Rust and Talladega.

KSU (22-22) finished 0-2 in the SIAC tournament Thursday, losing to Miles 8-4 and Tuskegee 16-3.

Kentucky State had nine hits in its game against Miles. Antonio Chambers hit a double and single, Collier Higgs hit a home run, and Adren Thompson, Byron Famble and Aram Kumar all singled twice.

KSU had five hits — all singles — against Tuskegee. Higgs and Thompson had two hits, and Kelton Saylor had one.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription