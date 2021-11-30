Kentucky State’s basketball teams dropped a doubleheader at Clark Atlanta Monday.
The KSU men lost 92-79, and the women lost 68-61.
KSU men
The Thorobreds, trailing 50-40 at halftime, shot 25% in the second half as they evened their conference record at 1-1 with the loss.
Shamon Mosley led KSU with 25 points, followed by Montrell Jacobs with 17 points, Kong Kong with 11, Querrion Gadson and Jay Murrell with six points each, Elijah Lockhart with five, Josh Cross and Tyson Brooks with three points each, Jalon Andrews with two, and Delvonte McCloud with one point.
Andrews had eight rebounds, and Kong and Mosley each had seven boards.
Kentucky State (3-2) hosts Elizabeth City State University Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Exum Center.
KSU women
Laurie Thomas had a double-double for the Thorobreds with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Kentucky State shot 36% from the field, including 7% on 3-pointers (1 for 14).
Rounding out the scoring for KSU were Ja’Nia Thompson and Gracen Kerr with six points each, Sydney Benning with five, Hilani Cantone, Taylor Robinson and Andrea Wallace with four points each, and Taleah Dilworth with two.
KSU, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, returns to action Monday with a home game against Fairmont State at the Exum Center. Game time has not been announced.
