Updated: November 29, 2021 @ 11:08 pm
Kentucky State's Laurie Thomas (32) drives on Fort Valley State's Nikki Culbreath (3) during their game Saturday in Fort Valley, Georgia. KSU won 68-58. (Kentucky State University Athletics photo)
Kentucky State men's basketball team rallied in the final moments of the second half to defeat Fort Valley State 76-72 Saturday in Fort Valley, Georgia.
Fort Valley led 44-37 at halftime, but KSU held the Wildcats to just five points and scored 21 in the final 8:57 of the second half to pull out the victory.
Kentucky State’s Delvonte McCloud led the run, scoring eight points, followed by teammate Montrell Jacobs with six points.
KSU placed four players in double figures, led by Kong Kong with 18 points, followed by Jalon Andrews with 14, Jacobs with 13 and Querrion Gadson with 10.
Andrews also grabbed 15 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Kentucky State (3-1) played at Clark Atlanta Monday and will host Elizabeth City State University Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Exum Center.
In the women’s game Saturday at Fort Valley State, Kentucky State posted a 68-58 victory.
KSU went on an 11-0 run in the final 3:28 of the first quarter to secure a 22-9 lead. The Thorobreds shot 3-of-3 from long range, with Sydney Thomas hitting two and teammate Gracen Kerr tallying one.
Kentucky State held the Wildcats to nine points in the second quarter and led 41-20 at halftime.
The Thorobreds led 60-33 after three quarters and withstood Fort Valley’s fourth-quarter rally to win the game.
Laurie Thomas led KSU with 13 points, and Sydney Thomas went 4-for-5 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points. Hilani Catone chipped in 11 points, and Hannah Henderson had 11 rebounds.
KSU (3-1) played at Clark Atlanta Monday and hosts Fairmont State on Dec 6.
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.
