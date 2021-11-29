113021.KSUW-L. Thomas_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Laurie Thomas (32) drives on Fort Valley State's Nikki Culbreath (3) during their game Saturday in Fort Valley, Georgia. KSU won 68-58. (Kentucky State University Athletics photo)

Kentucky State men's basketball team rallied in the final moments of the second half to defeat Fort Valley State 76-72 Saturday in Fort Valley, Georgia.

Fort Valley led 44-37 at halftime, but KSU held the Wildcats to just five points and scored 21 in the final 8:57 of the second half to pull out the victory.

Kentucky State’s Delvonte McCloud led the run, scoring eight points, followed by teammate Montrell Jacobs with six points.

KSU placed four players in double figures, led by Kong Kong with 18 points, followed by Jalon Andrews with 14, Jacobs with 13 and Querrion Gadson with 10.

Andrews also grabbed 15 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

Kentucky State (3-1) played at Clark Atlanta Monday and will host Elizabeth City State University Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Exum Center.

In the women’s game Saturday at Fort Valley State, Kentucky State posted a 68-58 victory.

KSU went on an 11-0 run in the final 3:28 of the first quarter to secure a 22-9 lead. The Thorobreds shot 3-of-3 from long range, with Sydney Thomas hitting two and teammate Gracen Kerr tallying one. 

Kentucky State held the Wildcats to nine points in the second quarter and led 41-20 at halftime.

The Thorobreds led 60-33 after three quarters and withstood Fort Valley’s fourth-quarter rally to win the game.

Laurie Thomas led KSU with 13 points, and Sydney Thomas went 4-for-5 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points. Hilani Catone chipped in 11 points, and Hannah Henderson had 11 rebounds.

KSU (3-1) played at Clark Atlanta Monday and hosts Fairmont State on Dec 6.

