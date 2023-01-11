011123.KSU-Cantone_submitted crop.jpg

Kentucky State's Hilani Cantone scored 10 points in the Thorobreds' 67-51 win over Spring Hill College Monday at the Exum Center. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)

Kentucky State’s basketball teams swept a doubleheader from Spring Hill College Monday at the Exum Center.

Both teams return to action Saturday in a doubleheader at Central State.

