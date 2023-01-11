Kentucky State’s basketball teams swept a doubleheader from Spring Hill College Monday at the Exum Center.
Both teams return to action Saturday in a doubleheader at Central State.
MEN
The Kentucky State men's basketball team pulled through in a tight second half to defeat the Badgers 80-70.
Senior guard Montrell Jacobs led Kentucky State with 23 points, making 4-of-7 shots from the 3-point line. His teammate Jalon Andrews scored 13 points, and Kong Kong tallied 12.
As a team, Kentucky State outrebounded Spring Hill 47-34 with four Thorobreds — Tyson Brooks, Andrews, Kong and Khalif Crawley Jr. — each grabbing six rebounds to lead KSU.
The Kentucky State bench scored 23 points, led by nine from Crawley and six from Aziel Blackwell.
Spring Hill took an 18-8 lead, its largest in the first half, with 12:48 left in the half.
The Thorobreds led 39-38 at halftime and extended their lead to six points early in the second half.
The Badgers regained the advantage at the 16:25 mark on a fast break dunk.
After 13 lead changes in the second half, the Thorobreds found their footing as Jacobs made a 3-pointer on a fast break to give Kentucky State a 72-70 lead with 2:23 left in the second half.
Back-to-back made free throws by Kong secured the 10-point win.
WOMEN
A momentum shift in favor of Kentucky State women's basketball team sent the Thorobreds to a 67-51 victory.
There were six ties and six lead changes, but KSU held the lead for 89.5% of the game.
Two Thorobreds scored double digits, led by Laurie Thomas with 16 points and Hilani Cantone with 10.
A last-minute layup by Thomas gave her team a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Spring Hill tied the game at 14-14 on a made free throw early in the second quarter and held the lead for a few seconds before Thomas scored on a layup and converted a turnover to give the Thorobreds an 18-16 advantage.
Gracen Kerr connected on a fast break layup as the Thorobreds took a 27-20 lead at the half.
Spring Hill trailed by four points, 41-37, at the end of the third quarter, but Kentucky State pulled away in the fourth, and when Lauren Powell hit two free throws with 1:46 remaining, it gave KSU a 66-49 lead.
Kentucky State plays its next game Saturday at Central State.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.