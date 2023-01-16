011823.MBall-KSU Montrell Jacobs_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Montrell Jacobs (1) goes up for a shot among Central State defenders Willie Jackson (11), Ibrahima Jarjou (3) and Marcus Scott Saturday in Wilberforce, Ohio. Jacobs scored 17 points in the Thorobreds' 75-71 win. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)

WILBERFORCE, Ohio — Kentucky State’s basketball teams swept rival Central State Saturday, with the KSU men’s team winning by four points and the women by 20 points.

Kentucky State’s teams played a doubleheader at Miles Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription