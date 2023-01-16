Kentucky State's Montrell Jacobs (1) goes up for a shot among Central State defenders Willie Jackson (11), Ibrahima Jarjou (3) and Marcus Scott Saturday in Wilberforce, Ohio. Jacobs scored 17 points in the Thorobreds' 75-71 win. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)
WILBERFORCE, Ohio — Kentucky State’s basketball teams swept rival Central State Saturday, with the KSU men’s team winning by four points and the women by 20 points.
Kentucky State’s teams played a doubleheader at Miles Monday.
MEN
Led by 26 points from Kong Kong, Kentucky State defeated Central State 75-71.
Both teams made 11 shots from the field as Kentucky State made three 3-pointers and nine free throws to secure a 34-31 lead at the end of the first half.
In the second half, the Thorobreds outscored the Marauders 36-30 in the paint. The game had six lead changes and two ties before Kentucky State pulled out the four-point victory.
Kong shot 62.5% from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range to lead the Thorobreds with 26 points, five blocks, and one steal.
Montrell Jacobs scored 17 points while earning four rebounds and one assist.
Jalon Andrews led both teams with 14 rebounds and Tyson Brooks followed with nine.
Central State came within three points (63-60) of the Thorobreds at the five-minute mark in the second half.
The Thorobreds were able to hold the Marauders off for the win.
WOMEN
After leading nearly the entire game, including a 31-point advantage in the fourth quarter, Kentucky State defeated Central State 84-64.
Laurie Thomas shot 76.9% from the field to lead Kentucky State with 22 points, followed by 21 points from Taleah Dilworth and 19 from Gracen Kerr.
Thomas led both teams with nine rebounds as her teammates Jasmine Elder tallied eight, Hilani Cantone earned seven, and Dilworth rounded out the Thorobreds with six. Cantone had a game-high eight assists, and Kerr followed with six.
