Kentucky State’s football team closed out the home portion of its schedule Saturday with a 63-0 victory over rival and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Central State for Senior Day.

The two teams met Aug. 28 in the HBCU Classic for Columbus with KSU winning 20-6.

On Saturday, the Thorobreds held Central State to just 42 yards total offense. By comparison, Kentucky State had 497 yards with 426 of those rushing yards.

KSU led just 7-0 after the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Jerry. Gerardo Baeza kicked the point.

The broke the game open in the 21 points in the second quarter and 28 in the third.

DeVon McCoy scored twice for KSU on passes of 44 and 7 yards from Jerry. The Thorobreds scored seven times on rushing plays. Besides Jerry’s first-quarter touchdown run, the team’s other touchdowns came on runs of 3 yards by Brett Sylve, 1 yard by Shaquan Oliver, 6 yards by Isaiah Jackson, 60 yards by Kendon Walker, 6 yards by Christopher Conway and 3 yards by Otis Odom. Walker finished with 133 yards rushing.

Baeza was 9-for-9 on point-after kicks.

Emery Bryant and Chuck Jones both had six solo tackles and one assist to lead KSU.

Jones and Justin Hooks each had 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack, and Jimmy Edmonds had 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The Thorobreds, 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the SIAC, close out their season Saturday in Due West, South Carolina against Erskine.

