It was a dominating performances for the Kentucky State University men's basketball team as the Thorobreds shot 64.5 percent from the field in scoring over 100 points for the second time in three games, beating the University of Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, 102-66, Friday at the William Exum Center.
A season-high five players reached double figures, led by senior Grant Goode (Matawan, New Jersey), who came off the bench for 19 points. Senior Jordan Little (Jersey City, New Jersey) added 19 points and eight rebounds, while senior Shaq Athie (Cincinnati, Ohio) added 17 points and seven rebounds.
In his first start since the second game of the season, graduate Felix Wilson (Lexington) scored in double figures for the first time this season with 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting. Junior Kevin Wharton-Price (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) also made his return to the starting lineup to add 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Midway through the first half, the offense was humming and the defense stifling as the Thorobreds went on a 19-0 run to open up a 21-point lead.
Kentucky State hit nine straight shots and scored on 11 of 12 possessions in putting a stranglehold on this non-conference contest. The Tigers turned the ball over five times and missed all five of their shots in the game-changing stretch.
Kentucky State kept the pressure on, and following Wilson's 3-pointer at the buzzer, the KSU lead was 29 points. The Thorobreds shot a robust 71 percent (22-of-31) from the field in the first half.
Campbellsville-Harrodsburg got as close as 25 in the second half, and that was after back-to-back buckets to start the half. The KSU lead grew to as many as 39 in the half.
Kentucky State (3-5 overall) returns to Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action at 3 p.m. Dec. 14, hosting Paine College.