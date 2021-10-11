KSU Thorobred logo

Kentucky State’s football team took control early in Saturday’s game with Lane and rolled to a 49-14 homecoming win at Alumni Stadium.

KSU rushed for 472 yards and scored all seven of its touchdowns on runs.

In the first quarter, the Thorobreds had touchdown runs of 58 yards by Kendon Walker and 42 yards by Otis Odom to lead 14-0 when the period ended.

Lane scored early in the second quarter, but KSU responded with two touchdowns as Walker scored on an 11-yard run and Christopher Coneway on a 5-yard run. The Thorobreds led 28-7 at the half.

The only score of the third quarter came on Walker’s third touchdown of the day, the run covering 17 yards.

In the fourth quarter Shaquan Oliver scored on a 3-yard run, and Brett Sylve went 30 yards for the Thorobreds’ final touchdown. Gerardo Baeza was 7-for-7 on point-after kicks.

Lane scored with 5 minutes to left to make the final score 49-14.

Kentucky State, in improving to 2-1 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, held the Dragons to 318 yards on offense while rolling up 521 yards.

Sylve rushed for 104 yards and Walker for 94.

Chuck Jones led KSU’s defense with 10 tackles.

The Thorobreds play Edward Waters in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday.

