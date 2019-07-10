The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference held its football media day Tuesday in Atlanta, and Kentucky State was picked to finish fifth in the Western Division.
Voting was done by SIAC head coaches and sports information directors.
Miles was picked to win the Western Division, followed by Tuskegee, Central State, Lane and KSU.
Albany State is the preseason pick to win the Eastern Division.
Selected to the SIAC preseason first team was KSU defensive lineman Chris Roberts, a graduate of Franklin County. Kentucky State punt returner Brett Sylve was named to the second team.