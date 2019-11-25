Three Kentucky State University football players earned spots on the 2019 All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team in a vote by conference head coaches and sports information directors.
“I am extremely happy our student-athletes have been recognized for their hard work, perseverance and commitment,” said Kentucky State University head coach Charlie Jackson. “Their efforts led to team success, and these honors are well deserved.”
Redshirt junior Brett Sylve was the team’s lone first-team selection, earning first team running back honors. Sylve finished first in the SIAC, and 15th nationally, with 108.8 yards per game. His 1,088 yards also lead the conference, and he is one of two running backs to reach the 1,000-yard plateau. His eight rushing touchdowns were fourth in the SIAC.
Additionally, Sylve was named as the second team punt returner.
Two other student-athletes, Anthony Geter and Christopher Roberts, earned second team All-SIAC.
Roberts, a preseason All-SIAC selection, finished fourth on the team in tackles with 34 stops. He was part of a rushing defense that finished third in the SIAC, allowing 109 yards per game. He added six tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery.
Geter, who earned Offensive Player of the Week after week one, was Kentucky State’s top offensive lineman. The Thorobreds were the top rushing offense in the conference, and the 278 yards is sixth nationally.
Kentucky State University finished the 7-3 overall with two victories over Division I teams.