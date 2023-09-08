Two Kentucky State University football players have been recognized by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) for their standout performances during the opening week of the college football season.

090923.KSU-Christian Perez.jpg

Christian Perez

Quarterback Christian Perez was honored as Newcomer of the Week for his debut with Kentucky State, where he led the SIAC with 74 rushing yards while completing 17 passes for 208 yards during a 30-24 win against Clark Atlanta on Aug. 31

090923.KSU-Jeremiah Owens.jpg

Jeremiah Owens

