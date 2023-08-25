Felton Huggins Jr. has been waiting a long time to kick off his head coaching career.
That happens Thursday when Kentucky State’s football team hosts Clark Atlanta in the 2023 SIAC Labor Day Kickoff. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“It’s been a whirlwind, but it’s been a great whirlwind,” said Huggins, who was named KSU’s head coach in February. “Becoming a first-time head coach, it’s something I’ve dreamed about doing since I watched my dad as a young kid as coach in high school.
“I’ve fought hard to get to this position. I had to go the long road to get to this position, and I’m just excited and blessed for this opportunity. I just felt my calling was here and I’m excited for this journey that we’re on. Just excited to get chance to play a game. It’s going to be rocking come Aug. 31.”
The Thorobreds went 4-6 last year, 4-3 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Kentucky State started the season 0-4 before going on a four-game winning streak.
KSU has been picked to finish 12th in the 13-team conference, and that’s given his team some motivation.
“A little bit, but at the end of the day I tell our guys kind of the old Ricky Bobby saying, if you’re not first, you’re last. Yeah, we could be picked first, but it doesn’t matter if we don’t go out on game day and play to the best of our abilities. Rankings are just rankings; they’re called preseason rankings. They come up with those in the preseason, but they don’t take in the totality of the hard work you put in in the offseason, the hard work you put in at training camp. And just with the fight and passion kids have on game day.
“For us, we’re just going to go out there and play hard and play an exciting brand of football and let our play show where we should have been ranked. At the end of the day it doesn’t matter, because you can’t win them all if you don’t win the first one.”
Huggins comes to KSU from McNeese State, where he was the receiver coach for one year. Prior coaching stops have been at Charleston Southern and LaGrange College.
He played college football at Southeastern Louisiana and holds the school record for most receptions in a season (84) and most receiving yards in a season (1,313).
“I’m an Air Raid guy,” Huggins said. “I got introduced to the Air Raid by former Kentucky head coach Hal Mumme. I played for Hal Mumme at Southeastern Louisiana, and actually my first job was with Matt Mumme, Tim Couch’s backup.
“Matt actually taught me the offense. I knew this is what I wanted to do and this is the offense I wanted to run. So I was blessed to be offensive coordinator at a bunch of different levels. It’s going to be very, very exciting and it’s actually going to help us out as well. We’ve been very good here, but we’ve run the triple option the last couple years and so now we’ll give fans a chance to see the ball be thrown a little bit more and also play with a little bit more pace. It’s going to be real fun.”
Huggins said the change to a throw-oriented offense has been well received by his team.
“The guys have had fun with it, and they’ve started to learn as we go,” he said. “We’re young on offense. We got a chance to get a few experienced kids in, to help blend the offense together.
“We have a lot of kids returning on defense. Our defense lost two out of 11 starters, so we have a lot of guys who played a lot of ball. We were able to recruit as well, bring some guys in.
“Defense is our backbone of what we do and everything that we do. It all starts with that front four that we have. We average 6-3, 260 across the board. And it all starts with one kid, and his name is Jimmy Edmonds. Jimmy Edmonds is a 6-5, 285-pound kid from Louisville. He was a former quarterback in high school and is getting some pro attention.”
Kentucky State plays four of its first five games at home. Following Thursday’s opener, the Thorobreds host Tuskegee Sept. 9, Fort Valley State on Sept. 23, and they close out the homestand with homecoming against Albany State Sept. 30.
KSU’s final game of the season is at home Nov. 4 against Central State.
“I’ve been smiling more and more as we get close to the day,” Huggins said. “I feel like my face is going to crack open I keep smiling. I’m so excited, and I told our guys, I can just feel that energy like when I played. I’m just excited for our guys.
“The road to get to this point has been a long journey. From spring and getting in here late and then summer. We had four o-linemen back from last year, and we had to go out and recruit a lot.
“We’re just excited to go out here and live our motto and creed — faith, family, football, having fun.”
