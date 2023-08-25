Felton Huggins Jr. has been waiting a long time to kick off his head coaching career.

That happens Thursday when Kentucky State’s football team hosts Clark Atlanta in the 2023 SIAC Labor Day Kickoff. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.



Felton Huggins Jr. is in his first year as head football coach at Kentucky State. The Thorobreds open their season at home Thursday against Clark Atlanta. (Kentucky State University Athletics photo)

