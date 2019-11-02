Kentucky State’s football team lost to Miles College 17-0 Saturday in Fairfield, Alabama.
The loss drops KSU to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference while Miles improves to 7-2, 4-1.
The Golden Bears’ Daniel Smith threw two touchdown passes. The first, to Deion Fagin, covered 5 yards in the first quarter, and the second went for 26 yards to Cohen Hudson in the second quarter.
Miles added a 44-yard field goal from Brady Hammel in the third quarter.
Miles had 269 yards total offense compared to 152 yards for Kentucky State.
KSU quarterback Jaylen Myers was sacked five times. He went 3-for-7 for 36 yards. Brett Sylve led the Thorobreds’ ground attack with 67 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Kentucky State’s next game is Nov. 9 at Central State.