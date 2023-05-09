Kentucky State’s football team has been sanctioned by the NCAA for playing an ineligible player at the direction of a former Kentucky State president.

According to a post on the NCAA website, the former president directed athletics department staff to improperly certify the eligibility of a former football student-athlete so he could compete for an additional season, per an agreement released by the Division II Committee on Infractions.

KSU Thorobred logo

