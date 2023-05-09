Kentucky State’s football team has been sanctioned by the NCAA for playing an ineligible player at the direction of a former Kentucky State president.
According to a post on the NCAA website, the former president directed athletics department staff to improperly certify the eligibility of a former football student-athlete so he could compete for an additional season, per an agreement released by the Division II Committee on Infractions.
As a result, that student-athlete competed while ineligible, and the school lacked institutional control over its eligibility certification process.
The former president isn’t named in the post, but the violation occurred in the fall of 2019, when Dr. M. Christopher Brown was president of KSU. The student-athlete is also not named in the report.
The enforcement staff and Kentucky State University agreed on the following penalties and corrective measures:
Two years of probation, a $2,000 fine, vacating records of contests in which the student-athlete participated while ineligible, a two-year show-cause order for the former president, during which time he will be prohibited from any involvement in eligibility certification for student-athletes, and an external audit or review of Kentucky State's compliance program and certification and eligibility processes during the probationary period.
A release on KSU’s athletic website said the probation will run from May 9, 2023 through May 9, 2025.
The NCAA post said its enforcement staff, the university and the former president agreed that the violations occurred after the school determined that a football student-athlete had exhausted his eligibility after 10 full semesters of collegiate enrollment.
The student-athlete, when informed that he had no more eligibility remaining, punched a wall, leading to the athletics staff contacting campus police.
After that incidence, the president emailed the athletics department and instructed them to “correct” the eligibility issues.
The school submitted a waiver request, after which the former president called a meeting and pressured athletics staff to certify the student-athlete's eligibility. The former athletics director withdrew the waiver request following the meeting, thinking the university president had assumed responsibility for the eligibility certification.
Later the school, based on the former president's direction, improperly certified the student-athlete and knowingly permitted him to participate in competition.
The student-athlete competed in eight contests and received actual and necessary expenses while ineligible.
The university and enforcement staff agreed that the university lacked institutional control and failed to monitor its athletics program when the president instructed the athletics department staff to deviate from its established eligibility certification process and failed to monitor the student-athlete's eligibility.
The case was processed through the negotiated resolution process, which was used instead of a formal hearing or summary disposition because the university, the former president and the enforcement staff agreed on the violations and the penalties.
“The enforcement staff concluded that the former athletics director was not included in the violations due to the totality of the circumstances,” the NCAA post read, “including the direction from the former president and the compliance officer's safety concerns following the eligibility encounter with the student-athlete.”
The investigation began in August 2021 when a former institutional staff member reported potential violations to the institution and enforcement staff, including allowing a student-athlete to compete during the 2019 season despite having exhausted his eligibility.
The NCAA enforcement staff issued a notice of inquiry to Kentucky State on Aug. 24, 2021, and began a collaborative investigation.
“Immediately upon learning of potential violations in late August 2021, Kentucky State University Department of Athletics fully cooperated with Enforcement and the Committee on Infractions (COI) and worked to resolve the violation through the COI's negotiated resolutions process,” the post on KSU’s athletics website said.
“Kentucky State University's Department of Athletics embraces the conclusion of this investigation and is committed to moving this program forward with the spirit of integrity and excellence that the University has become known for.”
To see the public negotiated resolution, click here.
