090223.KSU Perez_ly.jpg

Kentucky State quarterback Christian Perez (2) cuts to the outside with Clark Atlanta's Jerome Wallace in pursuit during Thursday's game at Alumni Stadium. Perez passed for 208 yards and rushed for 74 yards and one touchdown in KSU's 34-20 win. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Felton Huggins Jr. spent time at three schools as an assistant football coach, waiting for his chance to be a head coach.

He didn’t have to wait long for his first win.

090223.KSU Hale-CAU Dennard_ly.jpg

Kentucky State's Jaden Hale, left, and Clark Atlanta's Dylan Dennard reach for the ball on a pass thrown by KSU quarterback Christian Perez Thursday at Alumni Stadium. KSU won 34-20. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
090223.KSU Adams-CAU Dennard Little_ly.jpg

Clark Atlanta's Julian Little, left, intercepts a pass in the end zone in front of teammate Dylan Dennard and kentucky State's Jonathan Adams Jr. Thursday night at Alumni Stadium. KSU won 34-20. (Linda Younkn | State Journal)
090223.KSU fans_ly.JPG

Fans cheer early in Kentucky State's football game with Clark Atlanta Thursday at Alumni Stadium. KSU won 34-20 in its season opener. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
090223.KSU band_ly.JPG

Kentucky State's band plays during Thursday's football game against Clark Atlanta at Alumni Stadium. Kentucky State won 34-20. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
090223.KSU Huggins_ly.jpg

Kentucky State head football coach Felton Huggins Jr., left, leads the Thorobreds onto to the field at Alumni Stadium Thursday for kSU's season opener. Kentucky State won 34-20 over Clark Atlanta in Huggins' first game at KSU head coach. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription