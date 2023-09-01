Felton Huggins Jr. spent time at three schools as an assistant football coach, waiting for his chance to be a head coach.
He didn’t have to wait long for his first win.
Kentucky State defeated Clark Atlanta 34-20 in the SIAC Labor Day Kickoff Thursday night at Alumni Stadium, giving Huggins a win in his head coaching debut.
“I didn’t think I was going to cry to even start the pre-game speech, but I did,” Huggins said. “It was everything I expected. These kids, they’ve been through so much, but just to be able to fight with them, a good group of guys. It’s nothing I do. It’s all for them, and I’m just excited and happy we came out of here with our first win.”
Once the Thorobreds scored, they kept the lead the rest of the game. They punted on their first possession and turned the ball over on downs on the second, but on their third possession they hit paydirt with a 15-yard touchdown run by Damarco Fishback.
“Offensively we’re a little young, and we talked about that coming into the season.” Huggins said “But for us, man, we’ve got a guy, a leader. CP (quarterback Christian Perez) has been through a lot of battles, and we had to get the guys rallied and settled down a little bit.
“Once we got them settled down, nobody can stop us. We can move the ball in the air and on the ground, so once they got settled and got hit a little bit, everything was able to flow fluidly. We left some points out there, but there’s stuff we can learn from and grow from, and come next week we’ll be a little bit better at what we’re doing.”
KSU led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and extended its advantage to 14-0 early in the second on a 13-yard touchdown run by Chad Alexander.
The Panthers pulled within seven points on a 1-yard run by Daquon Kincey late in the second quarter, but just three seconds before halftime Lavale Hill scored on a 1-yard run for the Thorobreds, giving them a 21-7 lead at the break.
During the drive Perez, who finished with 208 yards passing, completed passes of 14, 16 and 26 yards.
Huggins runs the Air Raid offense, but on Thursday his team’s offense passed for 208 yards and rushed for 196.
“That’s one thing I love about running the Air Raid,” he said. “I can mesh it and meld it into whatever I want it to be. So some nights it’ll be we’ll throw it for 400, 500 yards and then some nights we’ll probably run for 400, 500 yards.
“As we go and get more games under our belt, you’ll see the offense start to turn over and people will have to figure out what we’re going to do. Just to have that unexpected offense of them not knowing what we’re doing, it just makes our offense more and more potent and more and more exciting.”
CAU’s Kincey had the only touchdown of the third quarter on a 30-yard run, but early in the fourth Perez, who led KSU in rushing with 74 yards, carried the ball 8 yards for a touchdown and a 27-14 lead.
"That’s what I saw that was open,” Perez said. “I tried to just make plays for the team, honestly, whether it’s through the air or on the run. I saw they were dropping back in coverage, and I knew I could take off and get some yards. We needed a touchdown.”
The Panthers’ final touchdown came with 7:53 left on a 7-yard pass from Heath Williams Jr. to Devion Newson, and Fishback’s second touchdown run, this one covering 3 yards, closed out the scoring.
KSU’s Mason Molique made four point-after kicks and had one blocked.
Markel Cotton had seven receptions for 96 yards for the Thorobreds.
Jeremiah Owens led the KSU defense with seven tackles, including a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Kentucky State’s next game is at home against Tuskegee on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.
“Honestly it was a team effort,” Perez said about Thursday’s win. “Coach Huggins got to call the plays, the lines got to block and I’ve got to go through my reads. It seemed like as the game went on, as a team, we just started getting better and better throughout the game.
“We want to keep improving and build on this game. The best thing about going 1-0 is you can go 2-0.”
