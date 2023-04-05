Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Kentucky State's golf team won the Shorter Hawk Invitational Tuesday in Rome, Georgia. From left are Jean-Marc Chevrotiere, Micah Stangebye, Max Dufey, Rhett Johnson and Ryan Khounlavong. (Photo submitted)
Kentucky State’s Max Dufey won a four-hole playoff to capture medalist honors, and the Thorobred golf team won the Shorter Hawk Invitational Tuesday at the Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome, Georgia.
Dufey shot a four-under par 68 Tuesday to force the playoff, which he won by sinking a 20-foot birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole. Dufey and Cleveland State Community College’s Cain Stover both shot 142 in the two-day tournament.
Dufey shot a 74 in Monday’s round to trail Stover by two shots going into the final round Tuesday.
Kentucky State won the team title with a score of 593, and Cleveland State Community College and Young Harris College tied for second at 595.
Two other KSU players finished in the top 10. Micah Stangebye tied for fifth at 147 (73-74), and Rhett Johnson tied for eighth with a score of 149 (73-76). Rounding out the Thorobreds’ scores were Jean-Marc Chevrotiere at 155 (76-79) and Ryan Khounlavong at 169 (85-84).
Kentucky State’s next event is the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships to be played April 17-19 at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia.
