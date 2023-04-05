Kentucky State’s Max Dufey won a four-hole playoff to capture medalist honors, and the Thorobred golf team won the Shorter Hawk Invitational Tuesday at the Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome, Georgia.

Dufey shot a four-under par 68 Tuesday to force the playoff, which he won by sinking a 20-foot birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole. Dufey and Cleveland State Community College’s Cain Stover both shot 142 in the two-day tournament.

040523.KSU golf_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's golf team won the Shorter Hawk Invitational Tuesday in Rome, Georgia. From left are Jean-Marc Chevrotiere, Micah Stangebye, Max Dufey, Rhett Johnson and Ryan Khounlavong. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription