The Kentucky State men's golf team is gearing up to compete at the 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship. The prestigious event is scheduled to take place Monday through Wednesday at Shoal Creek Club and Bent Brook Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama.

KSU Thorobred logo

"We've been putting in a lot of hard work and I believe we have what it takes to perform at our best," KSU golf coach Mike Grugin said.

