Kentucky State men’s golf team had two winners at the 2023 PGA WORKS Division II Collegiate Championship Wednesday in Bessemer, Alabama.

KSU’s Micah Strangebye shot three straight rounds in the 60s to win the individual title, and the Thorobreds captured the team championship with a three-day score of 862 (281-301-280).

051123.KSU-Mens golf_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's golf team won the PGA WORKS Division II Collegiate Championship Wednesday in Alabama, and KSU's Micah Stangebye was the individual winner. From left are kSU coach Mike Grugin, Rhett Johnson, Stangebye, Ryan Khounlavong, Max Dufey and Jean-Marc Chevrotiere. (Photo submitted)

