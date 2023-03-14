031523.KSU golf team_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's golf team won the Derrall Foreman Invitational Tuesday in Cleveland, Mississippi. From left are Max Dufey, Rhett Johnson, Jean-Marc Chevrotiere, Micah Stangebye and Ryan Khounlavong. (Photo submitted)

The Kentucky State University men’s golf team captured the Derrall Foreman Invitational Tuesday, shooting a three-day total of 868.

The tournament, hosted by Delta State University, was played at the Samuel T. Dunning Golf Course at the Cleveland Country Club in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription