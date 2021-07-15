Kentucky State graduate Elmore Smith has been named to the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
He is one of six members of the Class of 2021, which was announced Thursday by the Louisville Sports Commission.
The class members and their families will be honored on Sept. 7 at the Galt House in Louisville.
Smith played a key role in KSU winning NAIA national basketball championships in 1970 and 1971. He set a national record for rebounds in a season in 1971 with 799, and he averaged 23.3 points per game for his KSU career.
Smith was named first team NAIA all-American in his final year and was the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Buffalo Brves. He played eight seasons in the NBA for four teams, averaging 13.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots per game for his career.
He was named to the NBA all-rookie team in 1971-72, set a season record for blocked shots with 397 in 1973-74, and he set a single-game record with 17 blocks against Portland in 1973that still stands today.
Smith has developed Elmore Smith’s Gourmet BBQ sauces, and restaurants that bear his name are at the Cleveland Clinic and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.
The other members of the class are John Asher, a media and public relations expert who became known as Mr. Kentucky Derby; Dwane Casey, captain of the 1978 University of Kentucky national championship basketball team who earned NBA Coach of the Year honors; Romeo Crennel, a football star at Western Kentucky with 39 years of coaching experience in the NFL; Rachel Komisarz Baugh, an SEC champion swimmer at Kentucky and assistant coach at Louisville who earned Olympic golf and silver; and Keith Madison, former baseball coach at Kentucky who is a member of th American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
