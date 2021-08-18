Kentucky State’s football team went 7-3 in 2019, the first year under coach Charlie Jackson, and defeated NCAA DI teams Jackson State and Robert Morris.
Then KSU was sidelined in 2020 when the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, of which it is a member, canceled football because of COVID-19.
Now the Thorobreds will see if they can regain that momentum as they head into this season.
“We’re excited to get back on the field, excited to be out there with our brothers and compete against everybody in the SIAC,” KSU senior running back Brett Sylve said at SIAC Media Day last month.
The Thorobreds open their season Aug. 28, taking on long-time rival and fellow SIAC member Central State in the inaugural Classic for Columbus in Columbus, Ohio.
“I understand the excitement around it, especially after not playing last year,” Sylve said about the matchup, “but to us it’s another game. We understand we’re going to play a familiar opponent. Like I say, take it one game at a time, and that’s just the first one.”
KSU was picked to finish third in the SIAC Western Division in voting by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Sylve was named to the first team of the SIAC preseason football team at running back and second team as a punt returner.
Offensive lineman Anthony Geter was also named to the first team.
Sylve led KSU in rushing in 2019 with 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns.
Redshirt junior Jaylen Myers returns at quarterback for the Thorobreds. In 2019 he played in 10 games, going 30-for-69 with one interception and eight touchdowns.
“Like I said, we’re going to keep the good Lord first,” Myers said at media day. “We’re going to leave our heart out on the field every game, and like you said, our goal is to win the championship and play in the playoffs and win the nat (national championship).”
Kentucky State’s first home game will be Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. against Kentucky Wesleyan. The Thorobreds’ other home games are against Benedict (Sept. 25), Savannah State (Oct. 2), Lane (Oct. 9), Miles (Oct. 23) and Central State (Nov. 6). Lane is KSU’s homecoming, and all home games begin at 1 p.m.
“The standard for us, like Coach Jackson says, is compete against perfection,” Sylve said. “Every day we’re competing against ourselves to go 1-0. So we’ll take it one game at a time, and our goal at the end of the season is to be hoisting up that trophy and go farther.
“We want to win a national championship. We’re going to compete every day to be the best team we can and see where it leads.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.