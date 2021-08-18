Kentucky State’s football team went 7-3 in 2019, the first year under coach Charlie Jackson, and defeated NCAA DI teams Jackson State and Robert Morris.

Then KSU was sidelined in 2020 when the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, of which it is a member, canceled football because of COVID-19.

Now the Thorobreds will see if they can regain that momentum as they head into this season.

“We’re excited to get back on the field, excited to be out there with our brothers and compete against everybody in the SIAC,” KSU senior running back Brett Sylve said at SIAC Media Day last month.

The Thorobreds open their season Aug. 28, taking on long-time rival and fellow SIAC member Central State in the inaugural Classic for Columbus in Columbus, Ohio.

“I understand the excitement around it, especially after not playing last year,” Sylve said about the matchup, “but to us it’s another game. We understand we’re going to play a familiar opponent. Like I say, take it one game at a time, and that’s just the first one.”

KSU was picked to finish third in the SIAC Western Division in voting by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Sylve was named to the first team of the SIAC preseason football team at running back and second team as a punt returner.

Offensive lineman Anthony Geter was also named to the first team.

Sylve led KSU in rushing in 2019 with 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns.

Redshirt junior Jaylen Myers returns at quarterback for the Thorobreds. In 2019 he played in 10 games, going 30-for-69 with one interception and eight touchdowns.

“Like I said, we’re going to keep the good Lord first,” Myers said at media day. “We’re going to leave our heart out on the field every game, and like you said, our goal is to win the championship and play in the playoffs and win the nat (national championship).”

Kentucky State’s first home game will be Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. against Kentucky Wesleyan. The Thorobreds’ other home games are against Benedict (Sept. 25), Savannah State (Oct. 2), Lane (Oct. 9), Miles (Oct. 23) and Central State (Nov. 6). Lane is KSU’s homecoming, and all home games begin at 1 p.m.

“The standard for us, like Coach Jackson says, is compete against perfection,” Sylve said. “Every day we’re competing against ourselves to go 1-0. So we’ll take it one game at a time, and our goal at the end of the season is to be hoisting up that trophy and go farther.

“We want to win a national championship. We’re going to compete every day to be the best team we can and see where it leads.”

