1030.Bkb KSU Johnson-U of L Ellis_submitted.jpg

Louisville's El Ellis (3) goes up for a shot in front of Kentucky State's Calvin Johnson (11) during their exhibition game Friday at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville won 94-45. (University of Louisville Athletics photo)

The University of Louisville men's basketball team cruised to a 94-45 victory behind a total team effort over Kentucky State as five Cardinals scored in double figures in the first exhibition game of the 2021-22 season Friday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

Noah Locke posted a game-high 15 points for the Cardinals as Jae'Lyn Withers tallied 14 points and a team-high 15 rebounds with Samuell Williamson adding 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalon Andrews led the Thorobreds with 13 points and four rebounds.

The Cardinals got off to a fast start, jumping out to an 11-3 lead after Dre Davis hit an open three. The Thorobreds held their own for the first five minutes of the game, staying within 10 points before U of L broke the game open.

Kentucky State came out strong in the second half, outscoring Louisville 9-7 going into the first media timeout. The Cardinals used the timeout to their advantage, pushing their lead to 35 before the second media timeout. From there, Louisville never let off the gas, extending the lead to a game-high 50 points after Withers hit a step-back three and a layup in back-to-back possessions. El Ellis showed flashes of speed and athleticism as he scored 10 of his 12 points in the half.

"I told the guys I was pleased with our half-court defense,” KSU coach Jamaal Jackson said. “When they were missing, we were staying in front of guys contesting shots. But their offensive rebounds and second-chance points killed us. They had 26 second-chance points. That destroyed us early in the first half and we couldn't get back in the game.

“After that our offensive execution was poor. But that was to be expected with so many new guys playing together and us narrowing down our rotation. You can't win any game, let alone beat a top team in the country shooting the percentages that we did."

The Thorobreds shot 29% from the field. Delvonte McCloud was in double figures for KSU with 10 points.

Kentucky State plays another exhibition game Thursday at Morehead before opening the regular season at home Nov. 17 against Wilberforce University. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription