Kentucky State's Jay Murrell (14) looks for a way past two Morehead State defenders, including Skyelar Potter (5) during Thursday's exhibition game in Morehead. MSU won 89-43. (Taylor Johnson | Morehead State University Athletics)

Eight different Morehead State men’s basketball players drained at least one 3-pointer, and the Eagles nailed 15 triples on the night on their way to an 89-43 exhibition win over Kentucky State at Johnson Arena Thursday night.

MSU graduate transfer Tray Hollowell led the barrage with five 3-pointers and a team-high 18 points, while junior guards Jaylen Sebree and Jake Wolfe were 2-of-2 each and contributed 12 points.

Morehead State shot 54% from beyond the arc (15-of-28) and held the Thorobreds to 33.3% overall on the night after leading the OVC in opponent field goal percentage in 2020-21.

Junior guard Montrell Jacobs went 3-for-6 from 3-point range and led KSU with 13 points.

The Thorobreds open the regular season at home Nov. 17 against Wilberforce University at 8 p.m.

Morehead State’s regular-season opener is Tuesday at Auburn.

