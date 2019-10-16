ATLANTA — The Kentucky State University men’s basketball team was picked to finish fourth out of seven teams in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s West Division in a vote by the conference’s coaches and sports information directors.
“I think what’s important in each teams mind is where they finish, at least it is in ours,” said KSU head coach Jamaal Jackson. “Right now, we just want to acclimate these new guys to our system and improve every day.”
The Thorobreds return just one starter, Felix Wilson (Lexington), from last season. He started all 25 games in which he played and was second on the team with 60 assists. Wilson finished with 5.2 points per game.
Senior Grant Goode (Matawan, New Jersey) is the top returning scorer with 7.4 points per game in 19.7 minutes, while shooting 42.2 percent from the field.
KSU opens the season with a pair of exhibition games, Nov. 1 at Kentucky and Nov. 2 at Western Kentucky. The first regular-season game is 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 against Wilberforce in Cincinnati.