The Kentucky State University men's basketball team opened the home slate of the season with a 79-72 loss to Tiffin in non-conference action at the William Exum Center.

A 23-7 run that spanned the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half enabled the Dragons to turn a nine-point deficit into a 10-point lead. For the final 13:11 of the game, the Kentucky State deficit was double figures and grew to as many as 19 points.

Tiffin shot 54.3 percent (19-of-35) from the floor in the second half.

The Thorobreds got off to a fast start thanks to the inside presence of senior forward Jordan Little. In 19 minutes of action, Little was 10-of-13 for 21 points and four rebounds. For the game, the forward tallied career-high 34 points on 16-of-23 shooting and 10 rebounds. He added three blocks and one steal.

Junior Bradlee Lewis tallied double figures for the second straight contest and his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lewis added two assists, two steal and one block in 29 minutes of action.

Kentucky State (1-3) will take a four-game losing streak into Tuesday's noon tilt against Campbellsville University Somerset. The game will be the Frankfort Independent Schools Day at the William Exum Center.

