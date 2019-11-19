Junior Bradlee Lewis dropped a career-high 15 points, but it wasn't enough as the Kentucky State University men's basketball team fell to Ohio Dominican Tuesday, 92-73, in non-conference action in Columbus, Ohio.
Lewis, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Graduate guard Shaq Athie reached double figures for the third time in four games, tallying 11 points of 5-of-11 shooting.
Four different players scored during a 10-0 run early in the first half that turned an eight-point deficit into a lead with 7:25 remaining. However, the Panthers went on a 15-4 run over the next four minutes to regain their lead – this time it was nine points.
Ohio Dominican scored 13 of the first 17 points of the second half to push a seven-point halftime lead to 16 points, and 16 points became 24 points with about 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Back-to-back triples from senior Orlando Fikes and junior Kevin Wharton-Price capped a 10-0 run that put KSU's scoring on display, and brought Kentucky State to within 14 points.
Kentucky State couldn't pull any closer.
The Thorobreds shot 48.5 percent (16-of-33) from the floor in the second half to shoot 41.5 percent for the game.
Junior Michael Drynan pulled down seven rebounds in just nine minutes, along with six points and two blocks in his limited minutes. Sophomore Jah Bennett came off the bench to grab a team-high nine boards in 16 minute of action.
Kentucky State (1-3 overall) plays its first home game of the season 6 p.m. Friday, hosting Tiffin.