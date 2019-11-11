CINCINNATI – Double-doubles from Jordan Little and Shaq Athie helped the Kentucky State University men's basketball team open the season with a 79-73 victory over Wilberforce Monday in the 2019 Queen City Classic at Withrow High School.
Little finished with career highs in points and rebounds. He poured in 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting and he pulled down 17 boards. In his homecoming, Athie finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds, both career bests.
Two other Thorobreds reached double figure scoring as senior Grant Goode added 14 points and senior Damarri Moore contributed 10 points.
Early defensive pressure enabled the Bulldogs to open up a 20-11 lead. However, a 3-pointer by senior Orlando Fikes kicked off a 20-2 run that turned a nine-point deficit into a nine-point lead. The Thorobreds limited Wilberforce to 1-of-13 shooting with four turnovers during the game-changing stretch.
Back-to-back dunks by Moore in the middle of the run gave Kentucky State the lead.
The Breds opened the second half by pushing the lead to 20 points with 10 minutes remaining in the game. However, the Bulldogs had one last run in them.
Wilberforce chipped away at the KSU lead, and with 2:45 left, Kentucky State led by just five. Little stemmed the tide with back-to-back buckets and the Breds went 6-of-8 from the foul line to seal the victory.
Kentucky State (1-0) travels to Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday and Saturday for the Johnson C. Smith Tip Off Classic. The Thorobreds play host Johnson C. Smith at 7 p.m. Friday.