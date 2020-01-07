Kentucky State’s men’s basketball team went 1-1 in its last two home games, rallying from 20 points down to beat Fort Valley State 75-72 Saturday and falling to Clark Atlanta 69-62 Monday.
The KSU women’s team went 0-2, losing the games by a total of four points.
The games were Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference contests.
KSU MEN
The Thorobreds’ first lead in Saturday’s game came with 40 seconds left on two free throws by Jalen Fisher, and Fisher hit four more free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
KSU was trailing by 20 points when it scored on five straight possessions to cut its deficit to 11 points. A three-point play by Shaq Athie started the momentum swing.
Grant Goode led Kentucky State with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting, and Athie and Fisher both scored 12 points.
Bradlee Lewis came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points for the Thorobreds. He was 6-for-12 from the field, including 4-for-9 from 3-point range.
Lewis also had a career-high five steals. Athie had four assists and four steals, and Felix Wilson had four assists.
KSU’s Jordan Little had his ninth double-double of the season Monday against Clark Atlanta with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Goode finished with 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Athie, who started the game ranked second in the SIAC on defensive rebounds, finished with 17 rebounds Monday, 11 on the defensive end. He also had eight points.
The Thorobreds outrebounded Clark Atlanta 58-33, but KSU went 0-for-12 from 3-point range.
KSU is 6-8 overall and 3-4 in the SIAC. The Thorobreds’ next game is a conference matchup Saturday at Central State.
KSU WOMEN
Clark Atlanta went 1-for-2 from the foul line with four seconds remaining to beat Kentucky State 61-60 Monday.
KSU’s Victoria Blankenship reached double digits for the fifth straight game, posting 12 points, and she also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Teammate Carnethia Brown went 5-for-7 from the field to finish with 13 points. She added five rebounds.
Deja Antoine, a Florida A&M transfer, scored a career-high 14 points for the Thorobreds on 5-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range.
On Saturday, KSU rallied in the fourth quarter, but Fort Valley State scored the last four points of the game for the 55-52 victory.
Blankenship had her first-double-double of the season with 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Amani Williams finished with seven points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Brown added seven points and five rebounds, while Erica Jones pulled down 13 rebounds.
KSU, now 4-9 overall and 1-4 in the SIAC, plays its next game Saturday at Central State.