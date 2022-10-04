The Kentucky State men’s basketball team will open its season with an exhibition game against the University of Kentucky on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky finished the 2021-22 season 28-8 and 14-4 in Southeastern Conference play.
The Thorobreds last met the Wildcats in an exhibition contest on Nov. 1, 2019 with UK winning 83-51. This will be the third meeting between the two teams.
KSU 2022-23 schedule
Following the exhibition with Kentucky, the Thorobreds will travel to a pair of Division I opponents — Western Kentucky (Nov. 12) and Morehead State (Nov. 22).
Their home schedule will open with Oakwood (Nov. 14), followed by conference play with Edward Waters (Nov. 26) and Savannah State (Nov. 28).
December will begin on the road for a conference road trip to South Carolina against Allen (Dec. 3) and Benedict (Dec. 5). The final home games in December will be against Fort Valley State (Dec. 15) and Albany State (Dec. 17).
KSU will open the YES US Virgin Islands HBCU Basketball Classic, taking on Fisk Dec. 31. The Thorobreds will be in the US Virgin Islands from Dec. 31-Jan. 3.
Upon returning from the Virgin Islands, the Thorobreds will travel to Clark Atlanta (Jan. 4) and return home to host Tuskegee (Jan. 7) and Spring Hill (Jan. 9).
Kentucky State will meet rival Central State on Jan. 14 in Columbus, Ohio, followed by a road trip to Miles (Jan. 16).
The Thorobreds will host Lane on Jan. 25, then go on the road to Lane on Jan. 28, followed by Lemoyne-Owen on Jan. 30.
Their home schedule will close with Miles (Feb. 4) and rival Central State (Feb. 11).
Regular-season play will conclude on the road at Morehouse (Feb. 14), Spring Hill (Feb. 18), and Tuskegee (Feb. 20).
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25-March 4. The site of the tournament hasn’t been announced yet.
