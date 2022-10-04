 The Kentucky State men’s basketball team will open its season with an exhibition game against the University of Kentucky on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

KSU-UK exhibition.jpg

Kentucky finished the 2021-22 season 28-8 and 14-4 in Southeastern Conference play.

